Closing Bell: Sensex Sheds 255.84 Points To End The Day At 64,831.41, Nifty Below 19,300 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a Negative note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 255.84 points or 0.39 percent to end the day at 64,831.41. The NSE Nifty went down by 62.80 points or 0.32 percent to end at the day at 19,284.65.

Nifty Bank slipped 168.05 points or 0.38 percent at 44,064.55.

From the Sensex pack, Maruti Suzuki, Ultra TechCement, Tech Mahindra, Titan Company, HCL Tech were among the top gainers. IndusInd Bank, Nestle, ITC, HUL, TCL were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, Maruti Suzuki, Cipla, HDFC Life, Ultra TechCement, Hindalco were among the major gainers and Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, BPCL, Eicher Motors, Britannia were among the losers.

Rupee

Rupee sheds 16 paise at 82.79 (provisional) against US dollar.

