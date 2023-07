Closing Bell: Sensex Hits Record High At 66,140.02, Nifty Over 19,500 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a positive note with a record high.

The Sensex went up 581.13 points to end the week at 66,140.02 and the Nifty gains 150.75 points at 19,564.50.

From Sensex pack, TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Wipro were among the top gainers.

Power Grid, M&M, Titan Comapny, MAruti Suzuki, Ultra Tech Cement were among the laggards.