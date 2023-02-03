Closing bell: Indices end positive; Sensex ends the week gaining 800 points, Nifty above 17800 |

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a positive note, with Nifty above 17800.

The Sensex was up 909.64 points or 1.52 percent to close at 60841.88 and the Nifty was up 243.60 points or 1.38 percent at 17854.

About 1,304 shares advanced, 2,128 shares declined, and 127 shares were unchanged.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Public sector banks delivered positive performance on Friday, despite concerns about exposure to Adani Group firms, and carried the indices forward on the second day after the Union Budget was announced.

On the other hand, stocks of Adani firms have continued to crash by as much as 75 per cent.

