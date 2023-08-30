Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 65,087.25, Nifty Below 19,400 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 11.43 points or 0.018 percent to end the day at 65,087.25. The NSE Nifty went up marginally by 4.80 points or 0.025 percent to end at the day at 19,347.45.

Nifty Bank slipped 262.65 points or 0.59 percent at 44,232.60.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Infosys, HCL Tech were among the top gainers. Power Grid Corp, SBI, ICICI, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, Tata steel, Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Eicher Motors, Infosys were among the major gainers and Power Grid Corp, BPCL, SBI, Dr Reddy's Labs, Hero Motocorp were among the losers.

Oil marketing companies saw a shed of stocks down by 1-2 percent, as government announced LPG price cut.

TVS motor surged to record high and nearly gains 3 percent ahead of monthly sales.

Rupee

Rupee rises 7 paise to close at 82.73 (provisional) against US dollar.