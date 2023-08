Closing Bell: Sensex Below 65,500, Nifty Ends Day at 19,365.25 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on negative note.

The Sensex falls 388.40 points to end the day at 65,151.02 and the Nifty was at 19,365.25, down by 99.75 points.

Nifty Bank slips 55.05 points to 43,891.35.

From Sensex pack, Titan company, SBI, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank were the major gainers.

ITC, Power Grid Corp, Nestle, Reliance, Larsen were among the laggards.

Rupee

The Rupee closed at an all time low of 83.12 against US dollar, fall by 4 paise.