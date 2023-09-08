 Closing Bell: Markets End Week In Green; Sensex At 66,598.91, Nifty Above 19,800
From the Sensex pack, NTPC, Tata Motors, Larsen, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel were among the top gainers. ITC, Ultra TechCement, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, TCS were among the laggards.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 03:43 PM IST
article-image
Today, the benchmark indices ended on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 333.34 points or 0.50 percent to end the day at 66,598.91. The NSE Nifty went up by 92.90 points or 0.47 percent to end at the day at 19,819.95.

Nifty Bank gained 278.05 points or 0.62 percent at 45,156.40.

From the Nifty 50 pack, Coal India, NTPC, BPCL, Tata Motors, Adani Ports were among the major gainers and Ultra TechCement, Eicher Motors, UPL, Apollo Hospital, ITC were among the losers.

Markets on Friday morning

The markets on Friday morning opened higher with Sensex at 66,357.93, up by 92.37 points and Nifty was at 19,750.85 with a gain of 23.80 points.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened higher on Friday morning at 83.14 per dollar and closed at 82.95 per dollar against Thursday's close of 83.21.

