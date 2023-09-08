Opening Bell: Markets Trade Higher Amid Negative Global Cues; Sensex Above 66,000, Nifty At 19,750.85 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Friday morning opened higher with Sensex at 66,357.93, up by 92.37 points and Nifty was at 19,750.85 with a gain of 23.80 points. L&T, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas Axis Bank, TCS, Infosys, Mahindra and Mahindra and Asian Paint were among the losers.

Markets on Wednesday

The benchmark indices ended the day with gains, amid a firm trend in global markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex, gained 368.91 points to close at 66,249.43. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, went up by 111.95 points to end the day at 19,723.

Nifty Bank gained 469.25 points at 44,878.35 and the BSE midcap index gained 0.8 percent and the smallcap rose 0.4 percent.

Global markets

US markets were mixed on Thursday with Apple dragging Nasdaq down amid concerns about China's iPhone curbs. However, US jobless data showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment hit the lowest level since February, but investors continue to worry that the Federal Reserve will continue to tighten interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial average jumped 57.54 points to 34,500.73, the S&P 500 dropped 14.34 points at 4,451.14 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 123.64 points at 13,748.83.

The Asian stock markets were largely trading lower on Friday with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 363.49 points at 32,627.59, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 247.91 points at 18,202.07 and South Korea's KOSPI dropped 11.05 points at 2,537.21. However, GIFT Nifty exchange was trading slightly higher at 19,785 up by 17.50 points.

Oil prices

Oil prices fell on Friday amid worries of supply shortage post Saudi Arabia and Russia's extended voluntary supply cut in addition to fall in US crude inventories. Brent crude futures for November lost 33 cents at $89.59 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude fell to $86.54 per barrel with a loss of 33 cents.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened higher on Friday morning at 83.14 per dollar against Thursday's close of 83.21.