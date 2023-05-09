Closing bell: Markets end on flat note; Sensex at 61,756.10, Nifty at 18,259.30 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Tuesday after mixed trades closed flat with Sensex down by 8.15 points at 61,756.10, Nifty was at 18,259.30 with a loss of 5.10 points. IndusInd Bank, TCS, Axis Bank, Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra were among the gainers whereas HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma and ICICI Bank were among the losers.