Closing bell: Markets end in green; Sensex at 60,118.10, Nifty at 17,763.70

Opening bell: Markets open in green; Sensex at 59,977.65, Nifty at 17,730.30 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Tuesday closed in green with Sensex up by 62 points at 60,118.10, Nifty was at 17,763.70 with a gain of 20.30 points. Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and Reliance were among the gainers whereas Nestle, Ultra Cement, Mahindra and Mahindra, Kotak Bank and Hindustan Unilever were among the losers.

Power and PSU Bank indices rose by 1 per cent each and metal, infra, oil and gas were down by 0.5 per cent each.

Bajaj Finance led the Sensex gainers' chart, spurting up to 2.38 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserve rising 2.11 per cent and IndusInd Bank closing 1.66 per cent higher. Bharti Airtel, SBI and L&T increased by 1.60 per cent, 1.28 per cent and 0.92 per cent, respectively.

In contrast, HDFC twins, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Wipro and Axis Bank were among the main laggards, shedding up to 1.47 per cent.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge remained unchanged and smallcap index inched up 0.19 per cent.

Global stocks

Global stocks and Wall Street futures declined Tuesday as investors awaited US earnings reports and an update on economic growth.

London and Frankfurt opened lower. Shanghai and Hong Kong declined while Tokyo advanced. Oil prices were little-changed.

Some 170 of the biggest US companies including Microsoft and Amazon are due to report earnings this week.

Rupee

Indian rupee on Tuesday closed flat at Rs 81.91 per dollar, against Monday's close of 81.91.

Brent crude

International oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.29 per cent to USD 82.49 per barrel.

FIIs

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth a net Rs 412.27 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.