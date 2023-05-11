Closing bell: Markets end flat; Sensex at 61,904.52, Nifty at 18,306.55

The markets on Thursday closed marginally lower with Sensex down by 35.68 points at 61,904.52, Nifty was at 18,306.55 with a loss of 8.55 points. Asian Paint, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, IndusInd and Maruti were among the gainers whereas Tech Mahindra, TCS, Infosys, Tata Steel and Reliance were among the losers.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)