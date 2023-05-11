 Closing bell: Markets end flat; Sensex at 61,904.52, Nifty at 18,306.55
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClosing bell: Markets end flat; Sensex at 61,904.52, Nifty at 18,306.55

Closing bell: Markets end flat; Sensex at 61,904.52, Nifty at 18,306.55

Asian Paint, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, IndusInd and Maruti were among the gainers whereas Tech Mahindra, TCS, Infosys, Tata Steel and Reliance were among the losers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 03:34 PM IST
article-image
Closing bell: Markets end flat; Sensex at 61,904.52, Nifty at 18,306.55 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Thursday closed marginally lower with Sensex down by 35.68 points at 61,904.52, Nifty was at 18,306.55 with a loss of 8.55 points. Asian Paint, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, IndusInd and Maruti were among the gainers whereas Tech Mahindra, TCS, Infosys, Tata Steel and Reliance were among the losers.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Closing bell: Markets end flat; Sensex at 61,904.52, Nifty at 18,306.55

Closing bell: Markets end flat; Sensex at 61,904.52, Nifty at 18,306.55

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Asian Paints net profit rises to Rs 1,233.73 cr, Aditya Birla Capital net...

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Asian Paints net profit rises to Rs 1,233.73 cr, Aditya Birla Capital net...

SpiceJet geared up to boost fleet & expand network; no question of filing insolvency: Chairman, Ajay...

SpiceJet geared up to boost fleet & expand network; no question of filing insolvency: Chairman, Ajay...

All you need to know about Google’s AI plans

All you need to know about Google’s AI plans

Government exempts duty on import of crude soybean oil, sunflower seed oil

Government exempts duty on import of crude soybean oil, sunflower seed oil