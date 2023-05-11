Closing bell: Markets end flat; Sensex at 61,904.52, Nifty at 18,306.55 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Thursday closed marginally lower with Sensex down by 35.68 points at 61,904.52, Nifty was at 18,306.55 with a loss of 8.55 points. Asian Paint, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, IndusInd and Maruti were among the gainers whereas Tech Mahindra, TCS, Infosys, Tata Steel and Reliance were among the losers.