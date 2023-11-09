Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red; Sensex At 64,835.20, Nifty Below 19,500 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The market on Thursday ended on a negative note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down by 140.41 points or 0.22 per cent, to close at 64,835.20. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was down by 42.30 points or 0.22 per cent to end the day at 19,401.20

Nifty Bank gained 27.15 points or 0.06 per cent at 43,685.80.

From the Sensex pack, M&M, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, and LT were among the top gainers. Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Reliance, and TCS were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, BPCL, M&M, Apollo Hospital, Coal India, PowerGrid, Hero MotoCorp were among the major gainers, whereas Adani Enterprises, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consumers, Adani Ports, and ONGC were among the losers

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)