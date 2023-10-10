Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 66,079.36, Nifty Above 19,600

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices on Tuesday ended the day on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 566.97 points or 0.87 per cent, to close at 66,079.36. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 180.30 points or 0.92 per cent to end the day at 19,692.65.

Nifty Bank gained 492.80 points or 1.12 per cent at 44,379.30.

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Kotak Bank, and JSW Steel were among the top gainers. IndusInd Bank, TCS, and Titan were among the laggards.

Top gainers and loser -BSE |

From the Nifty 50 pack, Coal India, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, and Adani Enterprises were among the major gainers, whereas IndusInd Bank, Cipla, TCS, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, and Titan were among the losers.

Markets on Tuesday morning

The markets gain on Tuesday with Sensex at 65,786, up by 274.30 points and Nifty was at 19,585.85 with a gain of 73.55 points.

