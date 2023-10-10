 Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 66,079.36, Nifty Above 19,600
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClosing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 66,079.36, Nifty Above 19,600

Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 66,079.36, Nifty Above 19,600

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Kotak Bank, and JSW Steel were among the top gainers. IndusInd Bank, TCS, and Titan were among the laggards.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices on Tuesday ended the day on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 566.97 points or 0.87 per cent, to close at 66,079.36. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 180.30 points or 0.92 per cent to end the day at 19,692.65.

Nifty Bank gained 492.80 points or 1.12 per cent at 44,379.30.

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Kotak Bank, and JSW Steel were among the top gainers. IndusInd Bank, TCS, and Titan were among the laggards.

Top gainers and loser -BSE

Top gainers and loser -BSE |

From the Nifty 50 pack, Coal India, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, and Adani Enterprises were among the major gainers, whereas IndusInd Bank, Cipla, TCS, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, and Titan were among the losers.

Markets on Tuesday morning

The markets gain on Tuesday with Sensex at 65,786, up by 274.30 points and Nifty was at 19,585.85 with a gain of 73.55 points.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Markets Gain Amid Positive Global Cues; Sensex Above 65,700, Nifty At 19,585.85
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PE Inflows Plunge 65% To USD 1.81 Billion In July-September

PE Inflows Plunge 65% To USD 1.81 Billion In July-September

Best Pension Plan In India: Securing Your Golden Years

Best Pension Plan In India: Securing Your Golden Years

Gland Pharma Allots 1,100 Equity Shares to Employees Under ESOP Scheme

Gland Pharma Allots 1,100 Equity Shares to Employees Under ESOP Scheme

Metropolis Healthcare Allots 2,888 Equity Shares To Employees Under RSU Plan

Metropolis Healthcare Allots 2,888 Equity Shares To Employees Under RSU Plan

JSW Steel Output Grows 13% To 6.41 Million Tonne In July-September

JSW Steel Output Grows 13% To 6.41 Million Tonne In July-September