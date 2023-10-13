Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Negative; Sensex At 66,282.74, Nifty Below 19,800 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a negative note with Nifty below 19,800.

The 30-share BSE Sensex shed 125.65 points or 0.19 percent to end the day at 66,282.74. The NSE Nifty went down by 59.70 points or 0.3 percent to end the day at 19,734.30.

The Nifty Bank was down 382.75 points or 0.86 percent to 44,216.45.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, Nestle India, and Maruti were among the top gainers. Axis Bank, Infosys, SBI, Wipro and JSW Steel were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, Tata Motors, HCL Tech, IndusInd Bank, Tata Consumer Products and Nestle India were among the major gainers, whereas Axis Bank, Adani Enterprises, Infosys, SBI, and Wipro were among the losers.

Markets on Friday morning

The markets on Friday morning opened lower with Sensex at 65,984.61, down by 423.78 points and Nifty was at 19,676.90, down by 117.10 points.