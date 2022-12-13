Closing Bell: Indices ends higher; Sensex gains 402 points at 62533, Nifty above 18600

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended higher with Nifty above 18600.

The Sensex was up 402.73 points or 0.65% at 62533.30, and the Nifty was up 110.80 points or 0.60% at 18608.00.

About 1,860 shares advanced, 1561 shares declined, and 133 shares were unchanged.

IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, M&M, HCL Technologies, and Infosys were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the major losers were included Apollo Hospitals, Hindalco Industries, BPCL, UPL, and Nestle India.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

PSU Bank index rose nearly 4%, IT index was up 1%, while realty index was down nearly 1%.

BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended marginally higher.