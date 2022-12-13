e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClosing Bell: Indices ends higher; Sensex gains 402 points at 62533, Nifty above 18600

Closing Bell: Indices ends higher; Sensex gains 402 points at 62533, Nifty above 18600

IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, M&M, HCL Technologies, and Infosys were among the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Today, the benchmark indices ended higher with Nifty above 18600.

The Sensex was up 402.73 points or 0.65% at 62533.30, and the Nifty was up 110.80 points or 0.60% at 18608.00.

About 1,860 shares advanced, 1561 shares declined, and 133 shares were unchanged.

IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, M&M, HCL Technologies, and Infosys were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the major losers were included Apollo Hospitals, Hindalco Industries, BPCL, UPL, and Nestle India.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

PSU Bank index rose nearly 4%, IT index was up 1%, while realty index was down nearly 1%.

BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended marginally higher.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

NCLAT allows settlement between McDonald's and former partner Vikram Bakshi

NCLAT allows settlement between McDonald's and former partner Vikram Bakshi

Gold prices fall, silver rises in early trade

Gold prices fall, silver rises in early trade

NTPC announces commencement of operations at solar PV project in Rajasthan

NTPC announces commencement of operations at solar PV project in Rajasthan

Paytm buyback capital return to shareholders, says advisory firm; co says focussed on building value

Paytm buyback capital return to shareholders, says advisory firm; co says focussed on building value

Govt gets Rs 60.46 cr tax from TDS on virtual digital assets

Govt gets Rs 60.46 cr tax from TDS on virtual digital assets