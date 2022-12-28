Closing Bell: Indices end slightly lower; Sensex down 17 points Nifty around 18100

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a flat note with the Nifty around 18100.

The Sensex was down 17.15 points or 0.03% at 60910.28, and the Nifty was down 9.80 points or 0.05% at 18,122.50.

About 2,006 shares advanced, 1,372 shares declined, and 134 shares were unchanged.

Titan Company, M&M, Power Grid Corporation, Maruti Suzuki, and Coal India were among the biggest gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Bharti Airtel, Apollo Hospitals, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, and Bajaj Finserv.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

On the sectoral front, oil & gas and power indices gained 1% each, while selling was seen in the pharma, metal and PSU banks.

The BSE midcap index was up 0.2% and smallcap index rose 0.4%.