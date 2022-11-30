Closing bell: Indices end all time high; Sensex up 492 points at 63174 , Nifty above 18700

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, Indian economic indices ended all time higher for the seventh consecutive session.

The Sensex was up 417.81 points or 0.67% at 63099.65, and the Nifty was up 140.30 points or 0.75% at 18758.30. About 1,992 shares have advanced, 1,395 shares declined, and 104 shares are unchanged.

M&M, Hindalco Industries, Grasim Industries, Bajaj Auto and UltraTech Cement were among the top Nifty gainers while the major losers included IndusInd Bank, SBI, HCL Technologies, ITC and Sun Pharma.

BSE midcap index rose 1% and smallcap index added 0.6%.

Except PSU bank, all other sectoral indices ended in the green.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net-bought shares worth Rs 1,241.57 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net-sold shares worth Rs 744.42 crore on November 29, as per provisional data available on the NSE.