HomeBusinessClosing Bell: Indices end negative; Sensex down 250 points, Nifty at 17763

Titan Company, NTPC, Larsen and Toubro, Bajaj Auto, and Eicher Motors were among the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Indices end negative; Sensex down 250 points, Nifty at 17763 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Today, the benchmark indices ended on a negative note, with Nifty at 17763.

The Sensex was down 250.86 points or 0.41% at 60431.84 and the Nifty was down 93.05 points or 0.52% at 17763.45.

Titan Company, NTPC, Larsen and Toubro, Bajaj Auto, and Eicher Motors were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the major losers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, SBI, Infosys, and TCS.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Among sectors, except capital goods, all other sectoral indices ended in the red.

The BSE midcap and smallcap index fell 1% each.

