Closing Bell: Indices end marginally lower; Sensex down 33 points at 62147, Nifty below 18500

Closing Bell: Indices end marginally lower; Sensex down 33 points at 62147, Nifty below 18500

BPCL, Divis Laboratories, Coal India, Apollo Hospitals, and UPL were the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 12, 2022, 03:42 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Today, the benchmark indices closed marginally low with Nifty below 18500.

The Sensex was down 33.7 points or 0.05% at 62147.97, and the Nifty was down 2.85 points or 0.02% at 18493.75.

About 1,787 shares advanced, 1,688 shares declined, and 194 shares were unchanged. 

BPCL, Divis Laboratories, Coal India, Apollo Hospitals, and UPL were the major gainers on Nifty while the major losers were Asian Paints, Infosys, Eicher Motors, Titan Company, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended marginally higher.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

The IT index was down 0.5%, while the PSU bank and oil and gas indices were both up by 1%.

