Closing Bell: Indices end marginally high; Sensex up 86 points at 62619, Nifty above 18600

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended marginally higher, with Nifty above 18600.

The Sensex was up 86.54 points or 0.14% at 62619.84, and the Nifty was up 34.90 points or 0.19% at 18642.90.

About 1,961 shares advanced, 1,476 shares declined, and 135 shares were unchanged.

Hindalco Industries, ONGC, UPL, Tech Mahindra, and JSW Steel were among the top gainers on Nifty, while the major losers were Nestle India, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, HUL, and Asian Paints.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices added 0.6 percent each.

Source: BSE

On the sectoral front, except FMCG all other indices ended in the green with metal, IT, realty up 1% each.