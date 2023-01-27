Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 874 points, Nifty below 17700 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices end lower, with Nifty below after 17700, after Adani stocks pulled the market down.

The Sensex was down 874.16 points 1.45% at 59330.90, and the Nifty was down 273.95 points or 1.53% at 17618.00.

About 870 shares advanced, 2588 shares declined, and 97 shares were unchanged.

The major gainers were Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, ITC, and Divis Laboratories on Nifty, while the top losers were Adani Entertainments, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, and IndusInd Bank.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

PSU Bank, oil & gas, power and metal indices down 4-6%.

The BSE midcap index shed 1.2% and smallcap index declined 1.9%.

