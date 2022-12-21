Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 609 points at 61093, Nifty around 18200

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today the benchmark indices ended on a negative note with Nifty around 18200.

The Sensex was down 609.05 points or 0.99% at 61093.24 and Nifty was down 166.25 points or 0.9% at 18219.05.

The major gainers on the Nifty were Divis Lab, Apollo Hospital, Cipla, Sun Pharma, and HCL while the major gainers were Adani Entertainment, Adani Ports, Maruti, BPCL, and Britannia.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Among sectors, oil & gas, power and real estate were the top losers, down over 2% each.