e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClosing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 609 points at 61093, Nifty around 18200

Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 609 points at 61093, Nifty around 18200

The major gainers on the Nifty were Divis Lab, Apollo Hospital, Cipla, Sun Pharma, and HCL

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Today the benchmark indices ended on a negative note with Nifty around 18200.

The Sensex was down 609.05 points or 0.99% at 61093.24 and Nifty was down 166.25 points or 0.9% at 18219.05.

The major gainers on the Nifty were Divis Lab, Apollo Hospital, Cipla, Sun Pharma, and HCL while the major gainers were Adani Entertainment, Adani Ports, Maruti, BPCL, and Britannia.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Among sectors, oil & gas, power and real estate were the top losers, down over 2% each.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Wipro rewards employees of its subsidiary with 63,319 shares as stock options

Wipro rewards employees of its subsidiary with 63,319 shares as stock options

Adani Solar introduces India’s first large sized monocrystalline silicon ingot

Adani Solar introduces India’s first large sized monocrystalline silicon ingot

Lupin receives USFDA's nod for generic version of Brivaracetam tablets

Lupin receives USFDA's nod for generic version of Brivaracetam tablets

Tokens to See You Through the Bear Market: Tron (TRX) And Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Tokens to See You Through the Bear Market: Tron (TRX) And Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

SEBI bans 3 former executives of firm linked to Chandamama comics publisher from securities mkt for...

SEBI bans 3 former executives of firm linked to Chandamama comics publisher from securities mkt for...