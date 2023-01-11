Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 29 points, Nifty below 17900 | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a negative note, with Nifty below 17900.

The Sensex was down 29.21 points or 0.05% at 60086.27 and the Nifty was down 23.95 points or 0.13% at 17890.20.

About 1,830 shares advanced, 1566 shares declined, and 142 shares were unchanged.

Hindalco Industries, Sun Pharma, BPCL, UltraTech Cement, and Tata Motors were among the top gainers on the Nifty, while the major losers included Bharti Airtel, Cipla, Divis Labs, Apollo Hospitals, and HUL.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Selling was observed in the FMCG, auto, pharma, power, and oil & gas sectors, while purchasing was observed in the names of the bank, metal, and information technology.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended on flat note.