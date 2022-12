Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark Iidices end lower on the last trading session of Calendar year 2022, with Nifty around 18100.

The Sensex was down 270 points or 0.44% at 60,63.27 and the Nifty was down 75 points or 0.41% at 18116.00.

About 2139 shares have advanced, 1238 shares declined, and 140 shares are unchanged.