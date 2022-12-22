Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 241 points at 60826, Nifty ends above 18100

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a negative note, with Nifty above 18100.

The Sensex was down by 241.02 points or 0.39% at 60826.22, and the Nifty ended down by 71.75 points or 0.39% at 18127.35.

About 754 shares advanced, 2,699 shares declined, and 86 shares were unchanged.

Sun Pharma, SBI Life, Ultra Cement, Grasim, and Asian Paints were the major gainers on Nifty, while the major losers were UPL, M&M, Bajaj Finserv, Eicher Motors, and IndusInd Bank.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

All sectors ended the day in red with autos, metals and PSU banks taking the biggest hit.