Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 215 points, Nifty at 17714

Adani Entertainments, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Adani Ports, Kotak Bank, and IndusInd Bank were among the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 07, 2023, 03:39 PM IST
article-image
Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Today, the benchmark indices ended on a negative note, with Nifty at 17714.

The Sensex was down 215.34 points or 0.36% at 60291.56 and the Nity was down 50.20 points or 0.28% at 17714.40.

Adani Entertainments, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Adani Ports, Kotak Bank, and IndusInd Bank were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Tata Steel, Hindalco, ITC, Hero Moto Corp, and Maruti.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

