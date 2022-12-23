e-Paper Get App
Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex falls 925 points at 59900, Nifty at 17821

Cipla, Divis Laboratories, and Titan were the biggest gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 03:54 PM IST
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Today the benchmark indices ended on a negative note, with Nifty around 17800.

The Sensex was down 925.39 points or 1.52% at 59900.83, and Nifty was down 305.75 points or 1.69% at 17821.60.

About 468 shares advanced, 3,018 shares declined, and 61 shares were unchanged.

Cipla, Divis Laboratories, and Titan were the biggest gainers on Nifty, while the major losers were Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, and Tata Motors.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

All the sectoral indices ended in the red.

The BSE midcap index lost 3.4% and smallcap index slipped 4%.

Musk says tweets are read ~100 times more than they are liked

Axiscades acquires Mistral Solutions for Rs 296 cr

E-vehicle PLI scam: Avon Cycles denies allegations of violating norms for claiming subsidies

Rupee falls by 7 paise to 82.86 against dollar on firm crude oil prices

Vedanta says declared as preferred bidder for Bicholim mineral block in Goa

