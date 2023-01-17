Closing Bell: Indices end higher; Sensex up 562 points, Nifty above 18000 | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a higher note, with Nifty above 18000.

The Sensex was up 562.75 points or 0.94% at 60655.72 and the Nifty was up 158.45 points or 0.89% at 18053.30.

Larson & Tubro, HUL, HDFC, HCL Technologies, and HDFC Bank were among the top gainers on the Nifty, while the top losers were SBI, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, and Bajaj Finance.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

On the sectoral front, PSU bank index shed 2% while oil & gas, realty, energy, infra, power, capital goods and FMCG gained 1% each.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended flat.

