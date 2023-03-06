e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClosing Bell: Indices end higher; Sensex up 415 points, Nifty above 17700

Closing Bell: Indices end higher; Sensex up 415 points, Nifty above 17700

Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors, ONGC, NTPC and Power Grid Corporation were among the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 03:43 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Indices end higher; Sensex up 415 points, Nifty above 17700 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a positive note, with Nifty above 17700.

The Sensex was up 415.49 points or 0.69% at 60224.46 and the Nifty was up 117.10 points or 0.67% at 17711.45.

About 2,049 shares advanced, 1,430 shares declined, and 189 shares were unchanged.

Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors, ONGC, NTPC, and Power Grid Corporation were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Britannia Industries, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, and Larsen and Toubro.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Except realty and PSU Bank, all other sectoral indices ended in the green.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices added nearly a percent each.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Closing Bell: Indices end higher; Sensex up 415 points, Nifty above 17700

Closing Bell: Indices end higher; Sensex up 415 points, Nifty above 17700

Explained: Here's what Foxconn's MoUs and letters to Karnataka and Telangana mean

Explained: Here's what Foxconn's MoUs and letters to Karnataka and Telangana mean

State Bank of India seek bids to sell 1% stake in CCIL by April 4

State Bank of India seek bids to sell 1% stake in CCIL by April 4

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic cancer drug

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic cancer drug

Sonata Software attains Microsoft Solutions Partner designations

Sonata Software attains Microsoft Solutions Partner designations