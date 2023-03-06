Closing Bell: Indices end higher; Sensex up 415 points, Nifty above 17700 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a positive note, with Nifty above 17700.

The Sensex was up 415.49 points or 0.69% at 60224.46 and the Nifty was up 117.10 points or 0.67% at 17711.45.

About 2,049 shares advanced, 1,430 shares declined, and 189 shares were unchanged.

Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors, ONGC, NTPC, and Power Grid Corporation were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Britannia Industries, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, and Larsen and Toubro.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Except realty and PSU Bank, all other sectoral indices ended in the green.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices added nearly a percent each.