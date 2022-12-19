e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClosing Bell: Indices close higher; Sensex up 468 points at 61806, Nifty above 18400

Closing Bell: Indices close higher; Sensex up 468 points at 61806, Nifty above 18400

Adani Ports, Adani Entertainments, M&M, Eicher Motors, and Power Grid were the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Today, the benchmark indices closed higher, with Nifty above 18400.

The Sensex was up by 468.38 points or 0.46% at 61806.19 and Nifty was up by 159.30 points or 0.87% at 18428.30.

About 2,071 shares advanced, 1,436 shares declined, and 155 shares were unchanged. 

Adani Ports, Adani Entertainments, M&M, Eicher Motors, and Power Grid Corporation were the major gainers on Nifty, while the major losers were Tata Consultancy Services, ONGC, Tata Motors, Infosys, and Sun Pharma.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

All other sectoral indices, except IT, ended in green with the auto, metal, and FMCG indices each up 1%.

The BSE midcap index rose 0.6% and the smallcap index rose 0.3%.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

TCS-empowered UAE bank wins IBS Intelligence Global NeoChallenger Bank award

TCS-empowered UAE bank wins IBS Intelligence Global NeoChallenger Bank award

MS Dhoni-funded vegan meat startup launches experience centre at Bengaluru airport

MS Dhoni-funded vegan meat startup launches experience centre at Bengaluru airport

As World Cup enters Argentina after 36 years, 'Maradona' brand gears up to set foot in India

As World Cup enters Argentina after 36 years, 'Maradona' brand gears up to set foot in India

Closing Bell: Indices close higher; Sensex up 468 points at 61806, Nifty above 18400

Closing Bell: Indices close higher; Sensex up 468 points at 61806, Nifty above 18400

Hospitality industry set for buoyant 2023

Hospitality industry set for buoyant 2023