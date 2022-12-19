Closing Bell: Indices close higher; Sensex up 468 points at 61806, Nifty above 18400

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices closed higher, with Nifty above 18400.

The Sensex was up by 468.38 points or 0.46% at 61806.19 and Nifty was up by 159.30 points or 0.87% at 18428.30.

About 2,071 shares advanced, 1,436 shares declined, and 155 shares were unchanged.

Adani Ports, Adani Entertainments, M&M, Eicher Motors, and Power Grid Corporation were the major gainers on Nifty, while the major losers were Tata Consultancy Services, ONGC, Tata Motors, Infosys, and Sun Pharma.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

All other sectoral indices, except IT, ended in green with the auto, metal, and FMCG indices each up 1%.

The BSE midcap index rose 0.6% and the smallcap index rose 0.3%.