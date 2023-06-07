Civil Aviation Minister Scindia Announces 220 New Airports In 5 Years, Day After Telling Airlines To Control Pricing

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia | File pic

The post-pandemic surge of the Indian aviation ministry thanks to a rising demand for air travel, was disrupted by the sudden absence of Go First and Indi Go's struggle to get a part of its fleet back in the airspace. SpiceJet is also facing insolvency pleas from its lessors, who want to repossess their aircraft because of unpaid dues, even as passenger traffic is slated to surpass pre-pandemic levels.

#WATCH | Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia speaks on the works done in the aviation sector in the last 9 years of the Modi government pic.twitter.com/b5fwCWCwsv — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2023

A day after he instructed airline operators to prevent exorbitant pricing for flights, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has announced plans for a major expansion with 220 new airports, heliports and water aerodrome in the next five years.

#WATCH | Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia gives an update about the Air India Delhi-San Francisco flight that was diverted to Magadan, Russia on 6th June pic.twitter.com/uG1g1OlJ9j — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2023

He also provided an update about the Mumbai to San Francisco flight which had been diverted to Russia's Magadan.

As rising demand and limited availability of seats has led to a surge in airfare, Scindia added that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has sought clarity from Go First about its revival.

He also mentioned that India has become the world's third largest market for aviation, and the addition of Navi Mumbai and Jevar airport will increase the country's capacity to handle passengers from 22 crore to 41 crore.