City Union Bank launches debit card in fitness watch; all you need to know

City Union Bank, in association with GOQii, the smart-tech-enabled preventive healthcare platform, powered by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced the launch of RuPay On –The-Go Payment solution through their Debit Card in a Fitness Watch.

The first watch was received by V R Venkataachalam, Chancellor of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research in Chennai on January 24, 2022.

Dr N Kamakodi, MD & CEO of City Union Bank said, “We used advanced technology to enable our customers make digital transactions in a contemporary, safe and secure fashion. We are happy to introduce this CUB Easy Pay Debit card in a Fitness Watch providing our customers an easy tap and go payment solution.”

How does it work

Customers need to hold this wristwatch in front of the PoS device during payment like tapping the card on PoS.

For payments above Rs 5000, customers need to tap and enter their PIN. Customers can set the limit for their payments using Net/Mobile banking. Payments made using this Debit Card in a Fitness Watch are safe and secure.

For each transaction done using the watch, SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number.

Customers can raise a request for the Fitness Watch Debit Card through Net banking/Mobile banking. Usage of the wristwatch can be managed by customers on their own through CUB All in One Mobile App.

This Fitness Watch enables the wearer to monitor their Oxygen Level (Sp02), Body Temperature, Heart Rate, Blood Pressure, and 18 Exercise Modes. In addition, for early adopters, GOQii offers a free wellness package for three months comprising personal health coach, doctor tele-consult and interactive video coaching.

CUB had recently launched their debit card in a key chain which also enables contactless On-the-Go payment solutions. CUB’s focus on promoting contactless payment solutions is part of its overall strategy to offer a bouquet of Digital Payment Solutions.

Vishal Gondal, Founder & CEO of GOQii said, “With the increasing digital payments and the need for social distancing we are confident that our association will benefit the user”.

Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI said, “This payment solution eliminates the need to carry tender cash, or even a wallet for that matter, and offers unparalleled and superior customer experience to cater to their day-to-day shopping needs. RuPay On-The-Go carries all the security features, notifications and controls of a regular card, and users can transact with the comfort of their safety. With the rapid increase of acceptance infrastructure, the demand for contactless payment mechanisms is on a steady rise. This one-of-its-kind offering is enabled with cutting edge innovation and is set to redefine the way contactless transactions will be made in the future.”

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 06:09 PM IST