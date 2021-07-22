Citrix appoints Safi Obeidullah as the global head of value advisory

Citrix announced Safi Obeidullah has been promoted to global head of Value advisory. Based in Sydney, Australia, Obeidullah will report to Carle Quinn, Vice President,Customer Value and Workforce Transformation at Citrix.

Responsible for supporting and accelerating customers’ digital transformational experiences, Obeidullah will lead business strategy advisory on behalf of Citrix. He will help to ensure our customers can harness the power of Citrix solutions and services and partner offerings to achieve the best business outcomes.

Obeidullah, Global Head of Value Advisory at Citrix said: “I am incredibly excited to step into this new role and continue my journey in supporting the acceleration of Citrix’s strategy and value proposition to customers across the world.”