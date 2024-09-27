 Cipla Shares Jump By Over 2.5% After UBS Issues Buy Rating For Pharma-Giant
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCipla Shares Jump By Over 2.5% After UBS Issues Buy Rating For Pharma-Giant

Cipla Shares Jump By Over 2.5% After UBS Issues Buy Rating For Pharma-Giant

UBS has issued confidence in Cipla, which the drug company makes drugs like Azicip; Cephadex and Latanoprost. UBS issued a 'Buy' rating with a target of Rs 2,060 per share.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 01:50 PM IST
article-image
Image: Cipla (Representative)

On Friday, September 27, some Indian pharma shares are soaring, while others struggle to hold onto the green territory. One such company to wither the current storm that has hit some pharma companies is Cipla.

The Mumbai-based pharma company saw its shares rise by over 2 per cent in the day's trade.

Recently, major pharma names, including the likes of Sun Pharma, Alkem Laborties and other companies, found themselves in the middle of a controversy as 53 medicines that were tested by the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation failed their quality test.

Read Also
Sun Pharma Shares Rally In Green: Company Stocks Soar Despite Lab Test Fiasco
article-image

Cipla Gets Buy Call From UBS

FPJ Shorts
Ulajh OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah's Film Online
Ulajh OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah's Film Online
China School Student Forced To Write Self-Reflection Letter For Using Toilet At Night
China School Student Forced To Write Self-Reflection Letter For Using Toilet At Night
Cipla Shares Jump By Over 2.5% After UBS Issues Buy Rating For Pharma-Giant
Cipla Shares Jump By Over 2.5% After UBS Issues Buy Rating For Pharma-Giant
DUSU Elections 2024: Phase One Voting Ends; Full List Of Candidates For President, Vice President, Secretary, & Joint Secretary
DUSU Elections 2024: Phase One Voting Ends; Full List Of Candidates For President, Vice President, Secretary, & Joint Secretary

As for Cipla, the company shares surged after brokering company UBS upgraded their rating. UBS initiated a buy rating for the company. This came to pass, as it issued a sell rating for many other big names in the pharma business.

In addition to Cipla, UBS also issued positive ratings for another Mumbai-based pharma company, Sun Pharma.

UBS has issued confidence in Cipla, which the drug company makes drugs like Azicip; Cephadex and Latanoprost. UBS issued a 'Buy' rating with a target of Rs 2,060 per share.

Read Also
SD Retail IPO Listing: Public Issue Hits Upper Circuit After Decent Listing With 10% Premium On NSE
article-image

In the past month, the company made gains of 3.94 per cent or Rs 62.90.

The company shares, which increased by around under 0.50 per cent in the past 5 trading sessions, made gains on the last trading session of this trading week.

Read Also
S&P 500 Zooms To Set New Record; Nasdaq & Dow Jones React Ahead Of US GDP Data
article-image

Company Shares Rise

Cipla shares started on a steady note on Friday, with shares opened at Rs 1,630.15. The stocks hit a high of Rs 1,672.45, while they hit a low of Rs 1,630.00.

After steady increase, the surge intensified after 11:00 IST. At the time of writing, the company share further extended their surge, increasing by 2.78 per cent or Rs 45.05. This took the overall value of the shares to Rs 1,666.85 per share.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cipla Shares Jump By Over 2.5% After UBS Issues Buy Rating For Pharma-Giant

Cipla Shares Jump By Over 2.5% After UBS Issues Buy Rating For Pharma-Giant

Vedanta Shares Soar 3% To All-Time High Of ₹515.90; Check Out The Key Factors Behind The Surge

Vedanta Shares Soar 3% To All-Time High Of ₹515.90; Check Out The Key Factors Behind The Surge

'With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility': Anand Mahindra Reacts As India Becomes The 3rd Most...

'With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility': Anand Mahindra Reacts As India Becomes The 3rd Most...

Sun Pharma Shares Rally In Green: Company Stocks Soar Despite Lab Test Fiasco

Sun Pharma Shares Rally In Green: Company Stocks Soar Despite Lab Test Fiasco

SD Retail IPO Listing: Public Issue Hits Upper Circuit After Decent Listing With 10% Premium On NSE

SD Retail IPO Listing: Public Issue Hits Upper Circuit After Decent Listing With 10% Premium On NSE