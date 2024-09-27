SD Retail IPO Listing: Public Issue Hits Upper Circuit After Decent Listing With 10% Premium On NSE

The shares of SD Retail made a respectable debut on the NSE Emerge platform, listing at a premium of more than 10 per cent.

After listing at Rs 145 per share on the NSE SME platform, SD Retail shares saw a 10.68 per cent increase in value from their Rs 131 IPO price. Following the listing, the stock continued to rise, reaching Rs 152.25 per share, hitting the 5 per cent upper circuit.

Listing gains per lot

In the SD Retail IPO, 1,000 shares were the minimum bid quantity. Allotted shares in the main issue, the successful bidders would have profited at least Rs 14,000 (Rs 14 x 1,000) as soon as the stock began trading on the exchange.

IPO details

A new issuance of 49.6 lakh shares made up SD Retail Limited's Rs 64.98 crore book-building issue. The IPO price range was fixed at Rs 124 to Rs 131 per share. The NSE SME issue was open to subscriptions for eligible investors between September 20 and September 24.

During the three-day subscription period, SD Retail IPO was reserved more than 97.19 times. Bids were received for over 32.05 crore shares of SD Retail Limited from investors across various categories, with a net issue size of 32.98 lakh shares.

207.98 bookings were made for the non-institutional investors (NIIs) quota. The segment reserved for qualified institutional buyers was booked 69.84 times, while the quota for retail investors was nearly 65.32 times oversubscribed.

Minimum bid

A minimum investment of Rs 1,31,000 and a lot size of 1,000 shares are required for retail investors to apply.

Applications must be submitted by high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and must be at least two lots, or 2,000 shares, totalling Rs 262,000.

