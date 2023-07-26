Cipla Revenue Grows At 18% Driven By Performance In India, US & South Africa In Q1FY24

Cipla Revenue Grows At 18% Driven By Performance In India, US & South Africa | Image: Cipla (Representative)

Cipla Limited on Wednesday announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for quarter ended June 30th, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Cipla revenue grew at 18 percent driven by performance in India, US & South Africa and Core profitability expands by 230 bps with EBITDA growth of 31 percent.

Key highlights for the quarter

Robust growth across branded prescription, trade generics and consumer health over last year, resulting in growth in our One-India Franchise by 12 percent YoY. The US business reported highest ever revenue of $222 Million and 43 percent YoY growth driven by robust momentum in differentiated portfolio.

South Africa Private Market business grew at 13 percent YoY in local currency terms backed by double digit growth in both prescription and OTC business.

R&D investments stands at ₹349 crores or 5.5 % of sales; Higher by 27% YoY driven by continued progress of clinical trials on key pipeline assets and other developmental efforts.

“I am pleased to share that we continue to make considerable progress across our focused markets. In Q1FY24, we recorded growth of 18 percent over last year with EBITDA of ₹1,494 Cr driven by mix and other operational efficiencies. Our One-India business continued the double-digit trajectory growing at 12 percent during the quarter led by branded prescription with sustained growth across chronic therapies. Our continued focus on differentiated portfolio has strengthened our US business which once again posted highest ever quarterly revenue at $222 Million. South Africa Private Market bounced back from lows of last year to post a double-digit growth," said Umang Vohra MD and Global CEO, Cipla Ltd.

Cipla Ltd shares

The shares of Cipla Ltd on Wednesday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹1,079, up by 2.30 percent.

