Pharmaceutical major Cipla announced on Wednesday that it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Fluticasone HFA, a metered-dose inhaler (MDI) used in the treatment of asthma.

The product is the first generic equivalent of Flovent HFA in 110 mcg and 220 mcg strengths, marking a significant development for Cipla's respiratory medicine portfolio in the US.

The regulatory approval provides the company with an opportunity to strengthen its presence in the American asthma treatment market.

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According to Cipla's regulatory filing with the BSE, the inhaler was jointly developed with Teva Pharmaceuticals, with both companies assuming distinct responsibilities for its commercial operations.

Under the arrangement, Cipla will oversee manufacturing and supply, while Teva will undertake commercialisation in the US. Teva also holds the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for the product.

Marc Falkin, CEO of Cipla North America, said the development could support the company's future growth in the US, adding that its team remains committed to ensuring consistent product supplies.

Cipla Strengthens Respiratory Treatment Portfolio With Generic Asthma Inhaler

Fluticasone HFA belongs to a category of medicines known as inhaled corticosteroids and is indicated for the long-term maintenance and preventive treatment of asthma in patients aged four years and above.

The medicine is also indicated for asthma patients requiring oral corticosteroid therapy.

Cipla Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer Achin Gupta highlighted respiratory care as one of the company's longstanding areas of expertise.

Gupta said the latest product reinforces Cipla's commitment to improving patients' lives by expanding access to reliable asthma treatment options.

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