CIIE CO invites applications for Grant Challenge under TIDE 2.0 scheme with MEITY Startup Hub

CIIE CO, an Indian business incubator established by IIM Ahmedabad, invites applications from techpreneurs to avail Entrepreneurs in Residence (EiR) support under the TIDE 2.0 Grant scheme in partnership with MEITY Startup Hub.

The Grant challenge aims to support tech-preneurs and startups working on emerging deep technologies such as IoT, robotics, AI-ML, blockchain and others in the domains of E-mobility, HealthTech, Cleantech & Smart Infrastructure through financial and technical offerings, according to a press statement.

CIIE CO, which aims to support financial inclusivity in the startup ecosystem with MEITY Startup Hub, is offering an opportunity for early-stage entrepreneurs to avail Entrepreneur-in-Residence (EiR) grant of Rs 4 lakhs or avail product development grants of up to an Rs 7 lakhs.

The scheme is a synergical grant with supporting partners including Atal Incubation Centre Banasthali Vidyapith, IIM Udaipur, Pilani Innovation & Entrepreneurship Development Society Incubation Centre.

Commenting on the Grant Announcement in collaboration with MEITY, Vipul Patel, Partner at CIIE CO said, “With this grant, we at CIIE CO, aim to catapult startups in the fields of emerging technologies and support tech-preneurs grow their businesses in pre-identified areas of societal relevance. The program envisions to create a holistic ecosystem to support technology startups through identifying and creating necessary linkages and synergies. Along with the monetary support, we will be offering deep support to startups including mentoring, capacity building, investing, and post-investment advisory.”

In addition to the monetary support, the selected startups will also receive portfolio and mentoring support through the CIIE CO team and its network of experts. The selected startups will also get an exclusive opportunity to pitch for follow-on funding through other CIIE CO programs.

