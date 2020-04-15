CII hails Home Ministry's move; says relaxation of economic activities from April 20 in the right direction

The detailed guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on the relaxation of lockdown after 20th April are in the right direction and will ensure preventive measures for COVID-19 spread while permitting certain economic activities to be restarted stated the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

“The phased manner of the exit from lockdown is welcome and provides a roadmap for economic restart after 3rd May. The MHA guidelines are in line with CII suggestions on calibrated exit from lockdown as per spatial and sectoral considerations while maintaining health and sanitation as well as social distancing protocols. With this advance guidance, the industry would be able to better prepare for the restart of economic activities,” stated Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII.