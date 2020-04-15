Lockdown 2.0: Will wine shops be counted as an essential service in the MHA's new guidelines?

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday issued a new set of guidelines amid lockdown 2.0, the same day Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown to May 3, 2020.
Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued the order to all States and UTs in this regard. According to the order, with the extension of the lockdown, all restrictions that have been imposed in various sectors, and on various activities, will continue to remain in force. These restrictions, which have been spelt out in the Consolidated Guidelines of MHA, would have to be enforced strictly by all Ministries/Departments of the Government of India and by State/Union Territory Governments and Authorities.
However, the important question on everybody's mind is whether liquor shops will be open during this time. Substances like gutka, tobacco and alcohol have been banned, according to the guidelines.
Several states had already announced that they would not allow the sale of alcohol until April 30, 2020. However, that deadline will extend till May 3.
Assam, Meghalaya and Haryana had, however, allowed the sale of alcohol in the states, but going by the central government's guidelines, it looks like the shops will shut again.
A senior bureaucrat told FPJ about the extension of alcohol sales s, “The matter had come for discussion in the first week of April, but the government has decided not to allow liquor sale as of now to avoid a backlash. It is true that the government has received representations from liquor and alcohol manufacturers and also from the wine shop owners in this regard.’’ However, the majority of ministers in the state cabinet are not in favour of resumption of liquor sale in the lockdown.
Besides alcohol, sale of tobacco is also prohibited. Spitting in public may also draw a hefty fine.
