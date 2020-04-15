Lockdown 2.0: Will wine shops be counted as an essential service in the MHA's new guidelines?

However, the important question on everybody's mind is whether liquor shops will be open during this time. Substances like gutka, tobacco and alcohol have been banned, according to the guidelines.

Several states had already announced that they would not allow the sale of alcohol until April 30, 2020. However, that deadline will extend till May 3.

Assam, Meghalaya and Haryana had, however, allowed the sale of alcohol in the states, but going by the central government's guidelines, it looks like the shops will shut again.

A senior bureaucrat told FPJ about the extension of alcohol sales s, “The matter had come for discussion in the first week of April, but the government has decided not to allow liquor sale as of now to avoid a backlash. It is true that the government has received representations from liquor and alcohol manufacturers and also from the wine shop owners in this regard.’’ However, the majority of ministers in the state cabinet are not in favour of resumption of liquor sale in the lockdown.

Besides alcohol, sale of tobacco is also prohibited. Spitting in public may also draw a hefty fine.