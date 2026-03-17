Choreographer Prabhu Deva Sells Two Luxury Flats In Mumbai's Mahalaxmi For ₹14.8 Crore

Choreographer and filmmaker Prabhu Deva |

Mumbai: Renowned choreographer and filmmaker Prabhu Deva has sold two luxury residential apartments in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi area for a combined value of Rs 14.8 crore, according to data shared by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.

Flats Located in Premium Minerva Tower

The transactions involve two adjacent flats located on the 32nd and 33rd floors of the A1 Wing in Minerva, a premium residential tower off N.M. Joshi Marg. Each apartment has a carpet area of 1,295 sq ft, taking the total transacted area to 2,590 sq ft.

As per registration documents dated March 13, the first apartment was sold to Priya Jitendra Ruparel for Rs 7.4 crore, while the second unit was purchased by Manju Pratap Dange for the same consideration of Rs 7.4 crore. Both transactions attracted a stamp duty of Rs 37 lakh each.

Two Car Parking Spaces Included Per Apartment

The deal also includes two car parking spaces per apartment, highlighting the premium nature of the property in a high-demand South Central Mumbai micro-market.

Mahalaxmi Emerges as Prime Residential Hub

Mahalaxmi has emerged as a sought-after residential destination in recent years, driven by its proximity to key business districts, improved connectivity, and the presence of luxury high-rise developments.

Renowned choreographer and filmmaker Prabhu Deva has sold two luxury residential apartments in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi area for a combined value of Rs 14.8 crore, according to data shared by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.

The transactions involve two adjacent flats located on the 32nd and 33rd floors of the A1 Wing in Minerva, a premium residential tower off N.M. Joshi Marg. Each apartment has a carpet area of 1,295 sq ft, taking the total transacted area to 2,590 sq ft.

As per registration documents dated March 13, the first apartment was sold to Priya Jitendra Ruparel for Rs 7.4 crore, while the second unit was purchased by Manju Pratap Dange for the same consideration of Rs 7.4 crore. Both transactions attracted a stamp duty of Rs 37 lakh each.

The deal also includes two car parking spaces per apartment, highlighting the premium nature of the property in a high-demand South Central Mumbai micro-market.

Mahalaxmi has emerged as a sought-after residential destination in recent years, driven by its proximity to key business districts, improved connectivity, and the presence of luxury high-rise developments.

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