Chinese Nylon Yarn Dumping Forces 3 Surat Plants To Shut, 2,500 Jobs Lost

Large-scale dumping of cheap Chinese nylon yarn has forced three Surat manufacturing plants to shut, causing over 2,500 job losses. |

Surat: Surat’s nylon yarn industry is facing a major crisis after large-scale dumping of cheap Chinese imports. Three major manufacturing units have shut down permanently, leading to the loss of over 2,500 jobs and affecting the livelihoods of more than 50,000 people linked to the sector.

Industry leaders said nylon yarn production units of Praful Overseas, JCT and GSFC have stopped operations after suffering heavy financial losses. They blamed low-cost imports from China for the closures.

Cheap Imports Hit Local Industry

According to the Nylon Yarn Spinners Association, downgraded nylon yarn from China is being imported at very low prices. Some importers are allegedly routing the material to weaving units under the label of “imported quality”, making it difficult for local manufacturers to compete.

Manufacturers say they have repeatedly approached the Union Textile Ministry over the past 14 months, seeking a complete ban on downgraded nylon yarn imports. However, they claim no strong action has been taken so far.

Local producers say their raw material and compliance costs are higher. When cheaper imported yarn floods the market, buyers prefer low-priced goods, leaving Indian factories running below capacity or shutting down.

Wider Impact on Surat Economy

Surat is one of India’s key textile hubs. The closure of these three plants has sent shockwaves through the city’s textile ecosystem. Thousands of workers who were employed for years have suddenly lost their jobs. Traders, transporters and other businesses linked to the supply chain are also facing losses.

Industry insiders warn that unless safeguards such as anti-dumping duties or import restrictions are imposed, more domestic units may shut down. They say it is ironic that while the government promotes self-reliance under the “Make in India” campaign, local manufacturers are struggling due to unchecked imports.

With investments worth crores lying idle, the industry fears that without quick policy support, Surat’s nylon yarn sector could face deeper trouble in the coming months.