Chinese Firm To Fire Employees For Having Extramarital Affairs; Legal Experts Questin The Move

Representative image

Work life balance has been prioritised by many in the connected age when people carry work home via emails and WhatsApp groups. The rise of virtual meetings during the pandemic also raised questions about personal boundaries as lines between the living room and office were blurred.

But a Chinese firm's diktat against its employees having extramarital affairs has created a buzz on social media, as many aren't happy about the firm's interference in the personal lives of its employees.

Crossing a line?

The announcement by an unknown Chinese firm has been appreciated by some, but a legal experts are suggesting that such a policy is illegal under China's Labour Contract Law.

In an internal communication, the firm cited strengthening family ties, promoting a culture of loyalty and enhancing an employee's focus on work as reasons behind the move.

The notification clearly instructed employees to stay away from illicit relationships, extramarital affairs, and divorce, if they don't want to get fired.

The firm apparently links productivity to a harmonious family life, to justify its prohibition against extramarital relationships.

But Chinese labour law only considers termination valid if an employee is no longer fit to perform duties.