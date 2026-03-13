China Imposes Up To 30.1% Tariff, New Trade Move Starts From 14 March

China Announces New Tariffs. |

China’s Ministry of Commerce has announced a major trade decision amid rising global tensions. The government said it will impose tariffs of up to 30.1 percent on certain imported products from Japan and Canada.

According to the official statement, these tariffs will come into effect on 14 March. Once implemented, the new duties will remain in place for five years.

This means that some products from Japan and Canada entering China will become more expensive due to the additional charges.

Tariffs To Last Five Years

The Chinese government has clearly stated that the tariff policy will remain active for five continuous years.

During this period, exporters from Japan and Canada will have to pay the additional tariff when their products enter the Chinese market. Because of the higher costs, these products may become less competitive compared with domestic Chinese products.

Experts say such long-term tariffs can change trade patterns between countries.

Protecting Domestic Industry

China said the decision came after investigations showed that certain imported products were creating pressure on domestic industries.

Officials believe the price and trade practices of some foreign goods were harming local companies. By imposing tariffs, the government hopes to give Chinese manufacturers better protection and improve their competitiveness in the market.

Many countries often use tariffs as a tool to protect local industries.

Impact On Japan And Canada

The immediate impact of the decision will be on exporters from Japan and Canada.

When their products reach China, the additional tariff will raise the final price. Higher prices may reduce demand in the Chinese market and make it harder for those exporters to compete with Chinese companies.

This could affect several industries involved in cross-border trade.

Possible Global Trade Impact

Experts believe the decision could also affect global trade relations. China is one of the world’s largest markets, so any change in its import policies can influence international supply chains.

If Japan or Canada respond with counter-measures, global trade tensions could increase further. In recent years, many countries have been using tariffs and trade restrictions to protect their domestic industries.