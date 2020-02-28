'Chicken sales down 50%, prices by 70% on rumour': Godrej Agrovet MD

Chicken sales in India have come down over 50% and prices by 70% in the last one month as speculation swirled on social media that chicken causes coronavirus disease, denting both demand and prices, Godrej Agrovet Managing Director B S Yadav said.

He said its poultry arm Godrej Tyson Foods has also taken a beating as sales have dropped sharply by 40% in last one month from 6,00,000 birds a week, he said.

However, once the rumours die down and consumption rises in the next 2-3 months, there would be a shortage of chicken in the country causing sharp rise in prices, he noted.

Yadav also mentioned that the government has issued advisories that coronavirus does not spread from chicken and asked state governments to take action against rumour mongers.

"Chicken is safe in India but rumours on spread of coronavirus from chicken has dented demand sharply in our country by over 50% in just one month and ex-farm gate prices have also fallen by 70%," Yadav told reporters.

Chicken sales have come down to 35 million birds a week from 75 birds a week across the country, while ex-farm gate prices have dropped over 70% to Rs 35 per kg from Rs 100 per kg in last one month although the cost of production is about Rs 75 per kg, he said.

"The entire poultry industry and farmers have been affected because of WhatsApp rumour about coronavirus spread from chicken. The surplus production has build up now which is being disposed at a lesser price," Yadav said.