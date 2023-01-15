Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel launches Jio True 5G on Makar Sakranti | File Image/ Representative Image

On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, Reliance Jio has launched its True 5G services in the states of Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

In Chhattisgarh, Honourable Chief Minister, Shri Bhupesh Baghel launched Jio True 5G services in the state, starting with the capital city Raipur and the industrial agglomerate Durg and Bhilai.

Speaking at the launch of Jio True 5G in the state, Honourable Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Shri Bhupesh Baghel, said, “Today is a proud moment for Chhattisgarh and I am excited to launch Jio’s True 5G services for our people. The launch is an important achievement for our state, empowering our people to immensely gain from the transformational benefits of Jio's True 5G services."

Commenting at the launch, Jio Spokesperson said, “Technology is a great uniter. Jio is proud to launch its Jio True 5G services in the three states of Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand and extend its reach in five states of Karnataka, Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, during such an auspicious time which is marked by festivities, including Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Pongal, and Bihu.

Starting 14th January, Jio users in 16 cities across the 8 states of Chhattisgarh (Raipur, Durg, Bhilai), Bihar (Patna, Muzaffarpur), Jharkhand (Ranchi, Jamshedpur), Karnataka (Bijapur, Udupi, Kalaburagi, Bellary), Odisha (Rourkela and Brahmapur), Kerala (Kollam), Andhra Pradesh (Eluru), Maharashtra (Amravati)will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, in which they get Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.