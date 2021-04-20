Chetan Prakash Jain takeovers charge as CMD, Central Electronics Ltd

Chetan Prakash Jain, Joint Secretary and Financial Advisor, DSIR & CSIR, Ministry of Science and Technology has taken over additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director of Central Electronics Limited, Chetan Prakash Jain has assumed the charge of the post of CMD, Central Electronics Limited (CEL).

He is an officer of Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) of 1994 UPSC Civil Services Examination batch. He did his graduation and post-graduation in Botany from Hansraj College, Delhi University (DU), Delhi, securing first position, and completed his M.Phil from DU before joining the Service. He went on to complete his LLB from K C Law College, Mumbai, winning the Gold Medal for highest marks in the first year of LLB. He has also done MBA from FMS, New Delhi, with distinction.