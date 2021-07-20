Chennai's Ambattur Industrial Estate to have 200,000 litres per day common effluent treatment plant

One of the largest and oldest industrial estates in the country with over 2,000 units, the Ambattur Industrial Estate and other industrial clusters will soon have a 200,000 litres per day effluent treatment plant for its industrial liquid waste.

"We wanted to future-proof our water needs and meet the stringent norms of TNPCB (Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board)," M. Balachandran, President, Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturer's Association (AIEMA) said.

The AIEMA has promoted a special purpose vehicle Chennai Auto Ancillary Industrial Infrastructure Upgradation Company (CAAIIUC) for the industry clusters of Ambattur, Thirumudivakkam and Thirumazhisai.

The two have selected Gradiant India (P) Limited, a subsidiary of Boston based Gradiant Corporation, to develop and install a common effluent treatment plant (CETP) for the industrial cluster.

The proposed CETP is set to treat 200,000 litres of effluent per day will be on a Design, Build, Own and Operate (DBOO) basis.