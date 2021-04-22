Chemistry expert address students at SRMAP's University distinguished Lecture Series

“We have to think about sustainable development and chemists have to play a major role in this,” said Prof. Lakshmi Kantam, the Dr. B P Godrej Distinguished Professor of Green Chemistry, Department of Chemical Engineering, Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai. Speaking at the ninth edition of University Distinguished Lecture Series at SRM University, Andhra Pradesh, Prof. Lakshmi KantamMannepalli, elaborated on “Design and Development of Homogeneous/Heterogeneous Catalysts for Sustainable Chemical Industry”. Prof. D Narayana Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor inaugurated the Lecture Series with a welcome speech. Also present were Prof. VS Rao, Vice-Chancellor SRMAP and Dr. S. Mannathan, Department of Chemistry. Prof. D.Narayana Rao expressed that “Industrial collaboration is very much necessary in the context of self-reliant India (AtmaNirbhar Bharat)”.

In her presentation Prof. Lakshmi Kantam’ssaid, “Global and Indian chemical industry estimate 5.1 trillion and 108.4 billion USD in 2021. Catalysis is a highly demanded technology for sustainable society and drives innovation in many other fields. Achieving the high catalytic selectivity is the aim of catalysis science in 21st century”.