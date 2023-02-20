Check out unemployment benefits extended by labour ministry for insured workers

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Around 10 crore Indians had lost employment after the lockdown to tackle covid was announced in the country. Another one crore were left jobless after the second wave in the following year, and India is still recovering from the job loss. With unemployment rate still at 8.3 per cent, the labour ministry has agreen to extend benefits to insured workers without a job by two years.

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation has agreed to extend unemployment benefits under the Atal Bheemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana. This includes a cash compensation for up to 90 days in a lifetime, in case of unemployment. Better medical services will also be ensured for insured workers, by upgrading ESIC hospitals and additional funds will also be provided by the company to North Eastern states.

In Bihar and Rajasthan, ESIC hospitals will also provide free medical care for the general public. The ESIC has been providing support for employees with insurance, after crores were hit by unemployment during the pandemic.

