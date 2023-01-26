Chhattisgarh: CM announces monthly unemployment allowance from next financial year

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel |

Jagdalpur: In a major announcement ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls due this year-end, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said unemployed youth will be given a monthly allowance in the state from the next financial year.

It was one of the key promises made by the Congress ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls, following which the party returned to power in the state after a gap of 15 years.

"Unemployed youth will be given an unemployment allowance every month from the next financial year (2023-24),” Baghel said without specifying the amount.

An aero-city will be developed near the Swami Vivekananda Airport, Raipur, to enhance passenger facilities, commercial development of the airport area and employment generation, he said.

